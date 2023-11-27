Miami Heat Rumors

Report: Tyler Herro expected to miss at least another week before making Miami Heat return

Mike Battaglino
3 Min Read
Tyler Herro Miami Heat
Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Herro might be getting closer to his return to the Miami Heat lineup, but the guard is expected to be out at least another week after having his injured ankle re-evaluated this past weekend.

“The expectation is Herro will miss at least another week before returning to game action after his ankle was re-evaluated over the weekend,” wrote Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald.

Though the 23-year-old did not take part in practice Monday, there looks to be reason for optimism. Herro reportedly took shots with assistant coaches after practice, and head coach Erik Spoelstra provided some encouraging words.

“It’s trending in the right direction,” Spoelstra said of Herro’s recovery on Monday.

Herro has not played since injuring his ankle on Nov. 8 in the first quarter of a game against the Memphis Grizzlies. After a 1-4 start to the season, a victory in that game got Miami back to .500 at 4-4, and the Heat have fared even better since then.

A seven-game winning streak – and nine wins in 10 games – pushed their record to 10-5. But back-to-back road losses to the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets, respectively, on Friday and Saturday stunted the momentum somewhat and showed the Heat, who are now 10-7, cannot thrive without one of their top scorers forever.

Herro was Miami’s leading scorer in five of its first six games and is averaging 22.9 points per game in eight appearances. It was an encouraging start following an offseason of dealing with constant trade rumors that seemingly signaled he would be leaving Miami.

The Heat are dealing with multiple other injuries as they head into a key NBA In-Season Tournament game against the Milwaukee Bucks at home on Tuesday.

Jimmy Butler reportedly did not take part in practice Monday. Bam Adebayo (hip) and Duncan Robinson (thumb) participated fully, and Haywood Highsmith (back) was a partial participant.

It’s possible the Heat could turn to Nikola Jovic for additional contributions after a disappointing start to his season. After spending some time in the G League, the 20-year-old on Monday had to clarify some comments made to Serbian media that were apparently taken out of context.

The Heat need to defeat the Bucks to have a better chance of advancing in the In-Season Tournament. The quarterfinals for that event are scheduled for Dec. 4 and Dec. 5, so it’s possible the Heat could have Herro available should they get there.

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
By Mike Battaglino
Mike is a veteran journalist who has covered the NBA for almost three decades. His introduction to the business included the legendary Heat-Knicks rivalry from the 1990s.

Heat Nation Buzz

Tyler Herro and Damian Lillard
3 tantalizing storylines to monitor for Monday’s Miami Heat-Milwaukee Bucks matchup
Editorials
Jamaree Bouyea
Miami Heat guard Jamaree Bouyea ready to show the NBA world he belongs: ‘I believe I can help the team win games’
Editorials
Josh Richardson New Orleans Pelicans
Breaking down all of Miami Heat’s 2023 free agent signings and trades so far
Editorials
Bam Adebayo, Nikola Jokic and Jimmy Butler
NBA experts preview Finals showdown between Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets
Editorials

Miami Heat News

Jaime Jaquez Jr. Miami Heat
Jaime Jaquez Jr. has one goal in mind: winning championship with Miami Heat
Miami Heat News
Dru Smith Miami Heat
Dru Smith recalls thoughts before Heat-Cavs game: ‘Oh, this court’s kind of weird’
Miami Heat News
Erik Spoelstra Miami Heat
Report: Miami Heat have contacted NBA league office to express concerns about Cavs floor
Miami Heat News
Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo
Miami Heat release ugly injury report for matchup vs. Brooklyn Nets
Miami Heat News

Subscribe to get your daily Miami Heat news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?