Nikola Jovic sets record straight on comments made to Serbian outlet about Miami Heat role

Nikola Jovic’s rough start to the season for the Miami Heat got a bit more difficult after comments to a Serbian outlet about his role surfaced this weekend.

His interview was translated into English and made the rounds on social media.

But the 20-year-old on Monday tried to diffuse the situation by explaining his comments to reporters in English.

Nikola Jovic says he was taken out of context and did not say exactly what has been spread on social media. This is in regard to his interview with a Serbian media outlet. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) November 27, 2023

Nikola Jovic just now clarified the statements made to Serbian media. Said the idea he’s being “misused” was taken out of context and the language translation didn’t help. “I would never say anything like that.” pic.twitter.com/wYfTN8CMqP — Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) November 27, 2023

After the Serbian report said he felt he was being limited by his role with the Heat, Jovic maintained he understood his current status with the team.

“Things I said are totally different,” Jovic said. “I said a couple of those things in different ways. “So I’m going to say it again in English so you guys don’t even have to translate it. Nobody’s going to make it up because you’re going to have to hear me say it. “Basically what I said is this team is playing great without me. And minute-wise, I don’t see the light at the end of the tunnel. And this team’s playing great, so there’s no point of playing me right now. And I get it. I get it. I totally get it. So, that was the first thing. “The second thing I said is I was talking about the G League. So G League, playing-wise, we don’t have a 5, so I’m playing the 5, and sometimes it’s not easy to play the things that you’re not really good at, which playing at 4, I would probably be a lot better. And that’s basically it. “So I know you guys, they’re going to translate it. You guys are not concerned about Serbian media a lot, but they love to do that, a lot of fake rumors. You guys talk to me a lot. You know I would never say something like that. First of all, I respect everyone here. And I’ve said a million times, everything they do for me is great. I’m going to get better here. I’m going to get better with them. And that’s it. I would never disrespect anyone like that. If I ever had a problem with anyone, I would talk to them in person. I would never go in the media and say something like that.”

Jovic has played in just three NBA games this season and recently completed a brief stint in the G League. In fact, Jimmy Butler took some time to watch his young teammate play for the Sioux Fall Skyforce and spoke highly of his long-term prospects.

The star’s comments were in line with praise Jovic received from Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra in the summer. But despite that, the first-round pick in the 2022 NBA Draft (No. 27 overall) has yet to carve out a significant role with the Heat.

He appeared in 15 games last season as a rookie and averaged 5.5 points and 2.1 rebounds per game. He also got into seven playoff games as the Heat advanced to the 2023 NBA Finals.

This season, Miami has been without Tyler Herro and Caleb Martin because of injuries during the early going. But even in the absence of those key players, Jovic hasn’t been able to make his way into the rotation and instead has been used very sparingly. He did score 13 points combined over two brief appearances in October.

Brighter days may be ahead, however, after he played almost 17 minutes in Miami’s most recent game, a 112-97 loss at the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday that completed a back-to-back set that included a loss at the New York Knicks on Friday.

The Heat next face the Milwaukee Bucks in an NBA In-Season Tournament game at home on Tuesday. With Miami needing a victory to enhance its chances to advance to the quarterfinals, a good performance by Jovic would go a long way to putting his comments behind him very quickly.