Report: Miami Heat Highly Appreciative of Meyers Leonard, Want to Re-Sign Him This Summer

The Miami Heat adore big man Meyers Leonard.

As a matter of fact, some of the coaching staff are in favor of re-signing Leonard despite him missing numerous games due to an ankle injury this season, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

“The Heat coaching staff always appreciated Leonard, who’s poised to return from an ankle injury when the NBA season resumes July 31,” wrote Jackson. “But that appreciation grew during his 16-game absence in February and March. And that’s why there’s support on the Heat coaching staff to re-sign him this summer.”

Leonard, 28, missed 16 straight games because of a sprained left ankle injury before the NBA suspended the 2019-20 season back in March.

However, the Heat grew to appreciate the 7-footer in his absence.

“He’s a team-oriented player who understands the Heat’s defensive principles and has the ability to execute them,” Jackson wrote of why the coaching staff values Leonard. “He allows the Heat to space the floor and is viewed as an ideal complement to Bam Adebayo.”

Last summer, the Heat acquired Leonard in the same deal that sent Hassan Whiteside to the Portland Trail Blazers.

While Leonard was just one of the pieces in the package that ultimately landed the Heat All-Star Jimmy Butler, the center has become a fan favorite in Miami.

During the quarantine, Leonard raised an exorbitant of money to feed over a million people who were affected by the novel coronavirus.

The big man has started in 49 games for the Heat this season. He is putting up 6.1 points and 5.1 boards per contest.

After the 2019-20 campaign concludes, Leonard is set to become an unrestricted free agent. He’s making $11.29 million for this season.