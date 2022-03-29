For the most part, the Miami Heat have had a fantastic 2021-22 regular season. The team currently sits in first place in the Eastern Conference with a 48-28 record.

However, they have hit a bump in the road recently. The Heat have lost four of their last five games, and last week, they had a fairly heated sideline incident involving Jimmy Butler, Udonis Haslem and Erik Spoelstra.

It seems like the team has had other issues this season in addition to that incident, according to a recent report.

There have been other issues behind the scenes this season that did not involve Butler, but the team believes it has a handle on those also….. — Five Reasons Sports (@5ReasonsSports) March 29, 2022

It’s definitely concerning to know that the Heat have had some problems behind the scenes throughout this season. Nevertheless, it seems like the organization apparently believes it has a handle on those issues.

Miami is trying to make a deep run in this season’s playoffs after getting swept by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the postseason in 2021.

During the 2020 NBA Playoffs, which were played in the league’s bubble in Orlando, Fla., the Heat made it all the way to the NBA Finals. They wound up losing to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in six games.

The Heat only have six games left in the regular season. They are about to start a three-game road trip that will include games against the Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors.

Miami will then come home for two games against the Charlotte Hornets and Atlanta Hawks before finishing up its regular season on the road against the Orlando Magic on April 10.