- Report: Shane Battier mentioned as candidate to join Dwyane Wade on Utah Jazz front office
- Exploring how much the Miami Heat should be willing to pay Duncan Robinson in restricted free agency
- Report: Duncan Robinson was ‘seriously considered’ for roster spot on Team USA over Kevin Love
- Report: Chris Paul spied on KZ Okpala in game vs. Miami Heat, knew Caron Butler taught him impressive move
- Miami Heat coach Caron Butler offers exciting update on biopic movie deal with Mark Wahlberg
- Report: Miami Heat interested in John Wall and Eric Gordon
- Jimmy Butler breaks his silence on tragic Florida building collapse
- Report: Houston Rockets are potential landing spot for Tyler Herro
- Devastated Udonis Haslem issues poignant message in wake of building collapse tragedy
- Brian Scalabrine pegs Miami Heat as landing spot for Ben Simmons, says team ‘could fix him’
Report: Shane Battier mentioned as candidate to join Dwyane Wade on Utah Jazz front office
- Updated: June 29, 2021
According to a recent report, Shane Battier could be on his way to a job with the Utah Jazz.
“Shane Battier has already been mentioned as a candidate to join the front office,” Brian Windhorst said on a recent episode of his podcast. “Shane was obviously a teammate of Dwyane Wade’s in Miami for several years. He resigned from the [Miami] Heat’s front office two weeks ago in kind of a surprising move because he was regarded as a guy who might be with the Heat for a long time. There has been some speculation throughout the league that maybe this was in the works since then, and Battier would be a candidate.”
It initially appeared that Battier was going to stay with the Heat in a lesser role after stepping down from his more prominent position in the analytics department, but this report suggests that his time in Miami may be coming to an end.
Battier spent the final three seasons of his playing career with the Heat before shifting his line of work. In those three seasons, Battier averaged 5.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game. He won titles with the team in 2012 and 2013.
For his NBA career, Battier averaged 8.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login