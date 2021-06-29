Report: Shane Battier mentioned as candidate to join Dwyane Wade on Utah Jazz front office

According to a recent report, Shane Battier could be on his way to a job with the Utah Jazz.

“Shane Battier has already been mentioned as a candidate to join the front office,” Brian Windhorst said on a recent episode of his podcast. “Shane was obviously a teammate of Dwyane Wade’s in Miami for several years. He resigned from the [Miami] Heat’s front office two weeks ago in kind of a surprising move because he was regarded as a guy who might be with the Heat for a long time. There has been some speculation throughout the league that maybe this was in the works since then, and Battier would be a candidate.”

It initially appeared that Battier was going to stay with the Heat in a lesser role after stepping down from his more prominent position in the analytics department, but this report suggests that his time in Miami may be coming to an end.

Battier spent the final three seasons of his playing career with the Heat before shifting his line of work. In those three seasons, Battier averaged 5.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game. He won titles with the team in 2012 and 2013.

For his NBA career, Battier averaged 8.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.