Report: Shane Battier leaves full-time job with Miami Heat
- Updated: June 18, 2021
According to a recent report, Shane Battier has vacated his full-time position with the Miami Heat.
“Shane Battier has left his full-time job heading up the Heat’s basketball development and analytics department but will do consulting work for the organization, according to a league source,” wrote Barry Jackson of Miami Herald.
Per the report, Battier will stick around in a consulting role, but his overall impact will presumably dwindle.
Battier had a lengthy NBA career that included a three-year stint with the Heat. Over those three seasons, he averaged 5.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game. He won titles with the team in 2012 and 2013.
Overall, he finished his career averaging 8.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.
In his post-basketball career, Battier spent a year with ESPN as a commentator before reuniting with the Heat in 2017 in a front-office role. He had held the position up until now.
With today’s news, fans may not hear as much about the two-time NBA champion going forward. It is unclear how big of a role his new position will be.
