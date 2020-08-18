Miami Heat vice president of basketball operations Adam Simon is rumored to be among the top candidates for the Sacramento Kings’ general manager position.

Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee listed Simon among the candidates for the position that opened last Friday when Vlade Divac resigned.

“The preliminary list of candidates in Sacramento could include San Antonio Spurs vice president of basketball operations Brent Barry; Toronto Raptors general manager Bobby Webster; New York Knicks general manager Scott Perry; Boston Celtics assistant general manager Mike Zarren; Miami Heat assistant general manager Adam Simon; and Los Angeles Clippers assistant general manager Trent Redden,” Anderson wrote.

The 46-year-old Simon, who serves as assistant general manager for the Heat, has been with the team throughout the Pat Riley era, with Anderson offering evidence just how integral Simon has been when it comes to acquiring talent for the franchise.

The interest in Simon isn’t the first time that he’s been under consideration for a key front office position. Earlier this year, Simon was considered a top candidate for a spot with the Chicago Bulls until he took himself out of the running.

No current timetable as to when a final decision will be made, with Simon currently focused on the Heat’s first-round playoff series against the Indiana Pacers.