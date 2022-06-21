Report: Chicago Bulls interested in P.J. Tucker

Earlier this week, it was reported that Miami Heat big man P.J. Tucker will decline his player option and test free agency this summer.

BREAKING: P.J. Tucker to opt out of his $7.4M player option and test free agency. (Via @ShamsCharania) — Heat Nation (@HeatNationCom) June 20, 2022

Though that is bad news for the Heat, it’s great news for teams around the league that are looking for a hard-nosed veteran with championship pedigree.

One team that is reportedly interested in Tucker is the Chicago Bulls.

The Chicago Bulls are interested in free agent PJ Tucker, per @HPbasketball. — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) June 21, 2022

The Bulls got off to an incredibly hot start in the 2021-22 NBA season, and some fans and experts even believed that they were capable of challenging for a Finals appearance. However, as the season wore on, injuries and fatigue started to take a toll.

By the time the 2022 NBA Playoffs came around, Chicago was a shell of its former self. It was bullied in the first round by the Milwaukee Bucks and lost in five games.

Now, the Bulls will look to retool and improve upon what went right last season and solve what went wrong. With a number of key positions already filled, the Bulls are surely looking for valuable players that can come in and help contribute to the team’s chances of winning.

Tucker is absolutely that kind of player. In his first season with the Heat, his value became undeniable. In 71 games, he averaged 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. However, much of what he brings to the table does not show up on the stat sheet. He’s a leader and undeniable alpha on the court.

Tucker has seemingly loved his time in Miami, and his decision to decline his player option seems to be a pragmatic and financial one. For that reason, it wouldn’t be a shock if he remained in Miami. However, it’s clear the Heat are going to have some competition when it comes to winning his favor.