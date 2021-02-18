- Report: Nemanja Bjelica and Rudy Gay remain targets to bolster Miami Heat’s PF slot
Report: Nemanja Bjelica and Rudy Gay remain targets to bolster Miami Heat’s PF slot
- Updated: February 18, 2021
The Miami Heat are struggling, and the NBA trade deadline is a little more than a month away on March 25, with Pat Riley and company expected to be aggressive in their efforts to upgrade the roster.
The defending Eastern Conference champions have been linked to a few players over the past few weeks, and the rumors are starting to heat up.
It appears Rudy Gay of the San Antonio Spurs and Nemanja Bjelica of the Sacramento Kings have sparked the team’s interest.
“And with Spoelstra reluctant to play Achiuwa alongside Adebayo at this point, Miami likely will need to find power forward help before the March 25 trade deadline,” wrote Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.
“Sacramento’s Nemanja Bjelica and San Antonio’s Rudy Gay remain potential targets, according to people in touch with the Heat’s front office.”
With the Heat sitting at 11-17 and in desperate need of a spark to turn the season around, Riley will almost certainly take a hard look at making a trade or two before next month’s deadline.
Another notable name that has been rumored to be on the Heat’s radar is Andre Drummond. Miami could make a play for Drummond if the Cleveland Cavaliers buy him out.
