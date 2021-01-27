The Miami Heat clearly found a diamond in the rough when they acquired undrafted free agent Duncan Robinson back in 2018.

Now, the time has come where the team is going to have to start thinking about signing him to a long-term deal if it wants to keep him.

As one of the top young sharpshooters in the NBA, Robinson is expected to earn quite a bit when his free agency arrives.

“Two NBA officials conveyed that they believe Robinson will get a deal this summer that will pay him anywhere between $15 million and $20 million annually,” Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported.

Considering the fact that the deal would almost certainly be a multiyear contract, the report should come as music to Robinson’s ears.

However, it’s not as though the projected amount is all that surprising. So far this season, Robinson is averaging 14.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

He is also shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 41.9 percent from deep.

At this point, the only alternative to the Heat signing Robinson to a big deal seems to be trying to trade him.

At 6-10, the Heat are still trying to recapture the success they enjoyed during last postseason’s run to the NBA Finals.

It is possible that they attempt to move Robinson, along with other pieces, to land another star.

However, that is hard to predict. What seems incredibly easy to forecast is that Robinson will soon be earning quite a lot more than he is under his current deal.