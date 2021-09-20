Report: Miami Heat weren’t interested in bringing back Avery Bradley, who was open to returning to Miami

According to a report, the Miami Heat and Avery Bradley were not on the same page regarding a potential reunion this offseason.

The veteran was reportedly open to returning to the team, but Miami was not into the idea.

Per source, Bradley was very much open to a Heat return, but Heat was not interested in that, at this time. https://t.co/NYeVaFH3tH — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) September 20, 2021

Bradley is still looking for a home this offseason. He figures to land somewhere, but it likely won’t be with the Heat.

The former first-round pick was included in the March trade that brought Victor Oladipo to the Heat.

Health issues ravaged Bradley’s 2020-21 season, and he appeared in just 27 games as a result. He posted averages of 6.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game on the season.

When he’s healthy, Bradley is capable of serving as a solid backcourt piece. He has career averages of 11.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game to go along with career shooting clips of 43.5 percent from the field and 36.3 percent from deep.

He’s also a solid defender, which is one of the many reasons he’ll probably land on his feet this offseason. The 30-year-old already has one NBA title to his name, and he’d presumably love to win another one in the 2021-22 campaign.