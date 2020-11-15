- Report: Miami Heat ‘very focused’ on several ways to acquire Danilo Gallinari
- Video: Jimmy Butler’s hilarious reaction after getting first haircut outside of NBA bubble
- Report: Miami Heat expressing ‘significant interest’ in Wesley Matthews
- Dwyane Wade proudly agrees he’s one of best two-way players ever
- Report: Goran Dragic keeping the door open for other teams despite interest from the Miami Heat
- Report: Standout North Carolina guard holds individual workouts for Heat, Wizards and Magic
- Udonis Haslem makes huge announcement regarding 2020-21 NBA season
- Report: Miami Heat to add Caron Butler to coaching staff
- Report: Miami Heat favorites to land free agent Danilo Gallinari
- Chad Johnson claims Jimmy Butler says Miami Heat will make ‘huge splash via trade’
Report: Miami Heat ‘very focused’ on several ways to acquire Danilo Gallinari
- Updated: November 15, 2020
The Miami Heat reportedly are “very focused” on acquiring forward Danilo Gallinari this offseason.
The Heat are looking at multiple ways to bring in Gallinari, who played for the Oklahoma City Thunder last season.
It is possible that Miami could sign Gallinari outright in free agency, or it could try and work a sign-and-trade with the Thunder.
Can report along with @ClutchNBA5R that the Miami Heat are still very focused on Thunder FA forward Danilo Gallinari and are investigating several ways to bring him to Miami.
— Five Reasons Sports Network (@5ReasonsSports) November 15, 2020
The Heat are one of the favorites to land Gallinari this offseason.
The 32-year-old averaged 18.7 points per game last season. He shot 43.8 percent from the field and 40.5 percent from beyond the arc.
Gallinari would add another scoring punch to Miami’s already impressive duo of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.
While Miami has been linked to superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, bringing in Gallinari for a year could help the team during the 2020-21 season without jeopardizing its chances for Antetokounmpo.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login