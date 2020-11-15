The Miami Heat reportedly are “very focused” on acquiring forward Danilo Gallinari this offseason.

The Heat are looking at multiple ways to bring in Gallinari, who played for the Oklahoma City Thunder last season.

It is possible that Miami could sign Gallinari outright in free agency, or it could try and work a sign-and-trade with the Thunder.

Can report along with @ClutchNBA5R that the Miami Heat are still very focused on Thunder FA forward Danilo Gallinari and are investigating several ways to bring him to Miami. — Five Reasons Sports Network (@5ReasonsSports) November 15, 2020

The Heat are one of the favorites to land Gallinari this offseason.

The 32-year-old averaged 18.7 points per game last season. He shot 43.8 percent from the field and 40.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Gallinari would add another scoring punch to Miami’s already impressive duo of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

While Miami has been linked to superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, bringing in Gallinari for a year could help the team during the 2020-21 season without jeopardizing its chances for Antetokounmpo.