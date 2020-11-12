The Miami Heat are fresh off a trip to the 2020 NBA Finals.

While Miami is attempting to keep its current core intact, oddsmakers believe that the Heat are the favorites to add forward Danilo Gallinari to their roster.

Danilo Gallinari free agent odds Miami Heat: 7/2

Phoenix Suns: 4/1

New York Knicks: 5/1

Denver Nuggets: 6/1

Golden State Warriors: 6/1

Milwaukee Bucks: 6/1

Toronto Raptors: 6/1

Boston Celtics: 7/1

New Orleans Pelicans: 15/2 (Via @betonline_ag ) pic.twitter.com/OC93m0kZFr — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 12, 2020

Gallinari spent last season with the Oklahoma City Thunder and helped lead them to the playoffs.

He was a part of the trade that sent Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers. Last season, Gallinari proved he can still score at a high level.

The 32-year-old averaged 18.7 points per game last season. He shot 43.8 percent from the field and 40.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Gallinari could be a potential addition if the Heat decide to let forward Jae Crowder walk in free agency.

While Gallinari may command more on the open market, he would provide Miami with another great offensive option behind Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

NBA free agency is set to begin on Oct. 18.