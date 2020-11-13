- Report: Miami Heat to add Caron Butler to coaching staff
Report: Miami Heat to add Caron Butler to coaching staff
- Updated: November 13, 2020
After losing assistant coach Dan Craig to the Los Angeles Clippers in late October, the Miami Heat are reportedly adding Caron Butler to their coaching staff.
Kind of a big sports day in Miami.
First, Kim Ng to the Marlins.
And now …
AP Source: The Miami Heat are hiring Caron Butler as an assistant coach to join Erik Spoelstra's staff.
— Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) November 13, 2020
Butler spent 14 seasons in the NBA, averaging 14.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.
After being drafted by the Heat with the 10th pick in the 2002 NBA Draft, the 40-year-old spent the first two seasons of his career with the Heat, averaging 12.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game.
Throughout his career, Butler was named an NBA All-Star two times.
It will be interesting to see exactly what type of role Butler ends up having on Erik Spoelstra’s staff.
