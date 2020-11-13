 Report: Miami Heat to add Caron Butler to coaching staff - Heat Nation
Home / Rumors / Report: Miami Heat to add Caron Butler to coaching staff

Report: Miami Heat to add Caron Butler to coaching staff

Caron Butler Miami Heat James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

After losing assistant coach Dan Craig to the Los Angeles Clippers in late October, the Miami Heat are reportedly adding Caron Butler to their coaching staff.

Butler spent 14 seasons in the NBA, averaging 14.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

After being drafted by the Heat with the 10th pick in the 2002 NBA Draft, the 40-year-old spent the first two seasons of his career with the Heat, averaging 12.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game.

Throughout his career, Butler was named an NBA All-Star two times.

It will be interesting to see exactly what type of role Butler ends up having on Erik Spoelstra’s staff.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login