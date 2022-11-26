Report: Miami Heat still ‘serious’ suitors for Jae Crowder, exploring multi-team trades to acquire him

A new report indicates that the Miami Heat’s continued efforts to improve the team’s lineup still include looking at the possible acquisition of former Heat player Jae Crowder.

Sam Amico of Hoops Wire noted the Heat’s interest in the veteran forward, whose ruptured relationship with the Phoenix Suns has resulted in him not even taking the court this season.

“The Heat remain interested in Suns forward Jae Crowder and should still be considered a ‘serious’ suitor, sources told Hoops Wire,” Amico wrote. “Miami has been considering multi-team trades as a way to acquire Crowder, sources added.”

Crowder was acquired by the Heat in February 2020 as part of a three-team deal that also brought veteran Andre Iguodala to the Heat.

During that interrupted 2019-20 season, Crowder’s on-court production helped the Heat reach the Finals, but he then left for the Suns in the ensuing offseason.

Crowder was actively pursued by plenty of teams during that offseason but chose to join the Suns. The decision proved to be mutually beneficial when the Suns reached the 2021 NBA Finals before falling in six games to the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Suns were eliminated in last season’s Western Conference semifinals by the Dallas Mavericks, getting blown out at home in Game 7 of that series.

During this past offseason, Crowder began offering cryptic posts about his relationship with the Suns. Months later, it’s clear the connection between player and management is either tenuous or simply nonexistent.

From all indications, Crowder would be happy to return to the Heat. However, the issue of finding the right deal remains a mystery for the Heat.

Apparent efforts by the Heat to send Duncan Robinson in a deal were rejected by the Suns, who reportedly are more interested in trading for Max Strus.

Whether or not that gets the attention of the Heat is uncertain. Crowder is 32 years old while Strus is just 26 and an important part of the Heat’s lineup in his third season with the team.

The Heat signed Strus as a free agent in 2020 and have watched him develop into a player who’s now averaging 15.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. Giving that production up for Crowder is a quandary the team has to consider.

Trading for Crowder can take place at any time this season from now until the February trade deadline. The question remains if the Heat will decide to finalize a deal or ultimately look elsewhere.