- Report: Miami Heat showing interest in LaMarcus Aldridge
- Report: There’s been ‘mutual interest’ between Miami Heat and Kyle Lowry for years
- Antoine Walker claps back at James Harden with accolades that don’t lie
- Patriots WR Julian Edelman offers to take Meyers Leonard to Shabbat dinner
- Al Horford’s sister obliterates Meyers Leonard for ‘s–t‘ apology: ‘He’s shown us exactly who he is’
- Miami Heat publicly condemns Meyers Leonard, says he will be away from team indefinitely
- Meyers Leonard publicly apologizes to Micky Arison and Jewish community for anti-Semitic slur that went viral
- Report: Meyers Leonard’s gaming sponsorship gets canceled immediately after his use of racial slur
- Miami Heat news: Chris Bosh and Tim Hardaway named finalists for Hall of Fame Class of 2021
- Video: Meyers Leonard uses vulgar anti-Semitic slur during his Twitch stream
Report: Miami Heat showing interest in LaMarcus Aldridge
- Updated: March 10, 2021
The Miami Heat are reportedly interested in adding veteran LaMarcus Aldridge after he mutually agreed to part ways with the San Antonio Spurs.
The Miami Heat are one of the teams to show interest in LaMarcus Aldridge, per @GregSylvander pic.twitter.com/Fwx2MSWgwb
— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) March 11, 2021
Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich made the announcement on Wednesday that Aldridge, 35, has played his last game with the team. Reports have surfaced that San Antonio is working out a trade rather than a contract buyout.
There's a level of confidence that a trade partner will be found for Aldridge — perhaps even in the next week — and no movement toward a contract buyout, sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 11, 2021
Aldridge, a seven-time All-Star who is in his 15th season in the league, has missed eight of the Spurs’ last 11 games due to a hip injury and illness. He’s averaging 13.7 points and 4.5 rebounds per game in 21 contests this season.
Aldridge has been with San Antonio since signing as a free agent in 2015 after nine seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers. He’s averaged 19.4 points and 8.3 rebounds per game over his career.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login