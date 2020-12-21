 Report: Miami Heat pushing ‘hard’ in potential deal for James Harden - Heat Nation
Home / Rumors / Report: Miami Heat pushing ‘hard’ in potential deal for James Harden

Report: Miami Heat pushing ‘hard’ in potential deal for James Harden

James Harden Houston Rockets

The Miami Heat are pushing hard to acquire disgruntled Houston Rockets superstar James Harden.

In addition, the former MVP is reportedly aware of the Heat’s efforts.

Harden, 31, is one of the best scorers in the NBA.

The veteran’s career took off when he got traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Rockets in 2012. He has career averages of 29.6 points, 7.7 assists and 6.0 rebounds as a member of the Rockets.

However, he’s never made the NBA Finals as a member of the Rockets. As a result, Harden is ready to go to a contender.

Of course, the Heat made the 2020 NBA Finals in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla. Although the Heat lost to the mighty Los Angles Lakers in six games, they were the only team to beat the defending champions in multiple games last postseason.

There is reportedly significant momentum to get the All-Star to Miami by the start of the regular season.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login