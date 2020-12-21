The Miami Heat are pushing hard to acquire disgruntled Houston Rockets superstar James Harden.

In addition, the former MVP is reportedly aware of the Heat’s efforts.

I can also confirm that: -Ben Simmons was indeed offered by the 76ers in certain packages, however the Rockets are not keen to play " these mind games with Morey" -The Heat are pushing hard for a deal. Not saying they're the frontrunners, but Harden is aware they're trying — Clutch (@ClutchAdamNBA) December 21, 2020

Harden, 31, is one of the best scorers in the NBA.

The veteran’s career took off when he got traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Rockets in 2012. He has career averages of 29.6 points, 7.7 assists and 6.0 rebounds as a member of the Rockets.

However, he’s never made the NBA Finals as a member of the Rockets. As a result, Harden is ready to go to a contender.

Of course, the Heat made the 2020 NBA Finals in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla. Although the Heat lost to the mighty Los Angles Lakers in six games, they were the only team to beat the defending champions in multiple games last postseason.

There is reportedly significant momentum to get the All-Star to Miami by the start of the regular season.