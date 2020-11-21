- Report: Miami Heat ‘out of the picture’ to re-sign Jae Crowder
- Jimmy Butler threatened to physically harm Goran Dragic if he didn’t return to Miami
- Meyers Leonard returns to Miami Heat on 2-year deal, says he wanted ‘nothing more’
- Goran Dragic makes epic announcement as he decides to return Miami Heat on lucrative deal
- Report: Miami Heat taking out billboards in Slovenia to lure Goran Dragic back to team
- Chris Bosh reveals how LeBron James told him he was leaving Miami Heat
- Report: Miami Heat showing interest in bringing back Derrick Jones Jr. and Meyers Leonard
- Famed comedian takes savage shot at Dwyane Wade during Gucci Mane and Jeezy’s Verzuz battle
- Report: Miami Heat expected to make ‘generous’ offer to Goran Dragic
- Dwyane Wade reacts to news of Jimmy Butler signing with Li-Ning
Report: Miami Heat ‘out of the picture’ to re-sign Jae Crowder
- Updated: November 20, 2020
The Miami Heat secured a big victory to start NBA free agency on Friday by getting Goran Dragic to agree to re-sign with the team on a lucrative two-year deal.
Although one of the team’s priorities in the offseason has been taken care of, the Heat could be out of the running to retain Jae Crowder.
Lakers, Clippers and Mavericks are among teams showing interest in Jae Crowder, per @ClutchNBA5R
The Miami Heat are reportedly out of the picture
(h/t @HeatvsHaters ) pic.twitter.com/95r04ZZZ9L
— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 21, 2020
Crowder played a sizable role in the team’s success during its playoff run in Orlando, Fla. The veteran forward proved to be a valuable role player down the stretch as he came up big on numerous occasions, especially with his outside shooting.
The 30-year-old had one of the best postseasons of his NBA career averaging 12.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game in 21 starts for the Heat.
Along with putting up some solid numbers, Crowder also shot 40.3 percent from the floor and 34.2 percent from beyond the arc.
It’ll be interesting to see whether Pat Riley and company value Crowder as a vital piece to the championship puzzle or if he’s ready to move on.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login