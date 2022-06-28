Miami Heat big man P.J. Tucker could be on the move this offseason, as many teams are interested in signing him.

While the Heat seemingly want to bring Tucker back, they apparently are not willing to offer him their full mid-level exception, according to a recent report.

“The Heat do not appear poised to put their $10.3 million mid-level exception into play with Tucker because utilizing that exception would trigger a hard cap, which could limit or even preclude trade possibilities for the team both this offseason and then at the 2023 NBA trading deadline in February,” wrote Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel.

Losing Tucker would be a big blow to a team that finished last season with a 53-29 record and the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. Tucker helped the Heat reach the Eastern Conference Finals, where they lost in seven games to the Boston Celtics.

Last season, Tucker averaged 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 48.4 percent from the field and 41.5 percent from beyond the arc. The former second-round pick proved to be a perfect fit in the Heat’s starting lineup alongside stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

Throughout his career, Tucker has averaged 7.1 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. He is known to be a hard-nosed player and someone who doesn’t back down from defending the league’s best players.

The one-time NBA champion is reportedly set to join the Philadelphia 76ers once free agency begins on Thursday evening.

PJ Tucker will choose the Sixers’ three-year, $30 million offer over opportunities to remain in Miami or go back to Milwaukee, per @PompeyOnSixers pic.twitter.com/zkTe6W0glV — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 28, 2022

Having Tucker sign with a direct rival would add insult to injury for the Heat. The Heat and 76ers faced off in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, with Miami winning the series in six games.

Only time will tell what ends up happening, but it seems like the Heat’s front office should start thinking about ways to replace Tucker.