 Report: Miami Heat looking to swap draft picks with Eastern Conference team - Heat Nation
Home / Rumors / Report: Miami Heat looking to swap draft picks with Eastern Conference team

Report: Miami Heat looking to swap draft picks with Eastern Conference team

Pat Riley Miami Heat

The Miami Heat reportedly have had talks about trading back in the first round of the NBA draft in order to acquire a second-round pick.

Miami currently holds the 20th selection in the first round of the draft.

However, it appears that the Heat don’t have their eyes completely set on anyone, as they are looking to move back in order to acquire multiple players through the draft.

Since Miami is picking in the latter third of the first round on Wednesday, it makes sense that it could move the pick in order to acquire more assets.

The Heat reportedly have expressed interest in Duke University big man Vernon Carey Jr.

It makes sense that Miami would want to draft a big, considering that Meyers Leonard may leave the team in free agency.

If Miami feels it can get Carey Jr. or another player it values later in the draft, then it is likely that it trades back to acquire more assets.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login