The Miami Heat reportedly have had talks about trading back in the first round of the NBA draft in order to acquire a second-round pick.

Can Report, along with @GregSylvander, The Miami Heat have had multiple conversations with an Eastern Conference team regarding trading back in the first round to acquire a 2nd Rd pick per sources.@5ReasonsSports — Clutch NBA (@ClutchNBA5R) November 16, 2020

Miami currently holds the 20th selection in the first round of the draft.

However, it appears that the Heat don’t have their eyes completely set on anyone, as they are looking to move back in order to acquire multiple players through the draft.

Since Miami is picking in the latter third of the first round on Wednesday, it makes sense that it could move the pick in order to acquire more assets.

The Heat reportedly have expressed interest in Duke University big man Vernon Carey Jr.

It makes sense that Miami would want to draft a big, considering that Meyers Leonard may leave the team in free agency.

If Miami feels it can get Carey Jr. or another player it values later in the draft, then it is likely that it trades back to acquire more assets.