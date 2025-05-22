Report: Miami Heat linked to Koby Brea, who some consider ‘best shooter’ in draft

The Miami Heat currently have just one pick in the upcoming 2025 NBA Draft, and it’s a first-round selection, as they own the No. 20 overall pick. Who the Heat will end up drafting with that pick — should they keep the pick and not move it in a trade — is a question that is probably at the forefront of the minds of plenty of Heat fans.

Not long after Greg Sylvander of Five Reasons Sports listed a few prospects to keep an eye on for the Heat at pick No. 20, Sylvander has linked the Heat to another talented guard at the collegiate level. Per Sylvander, the Heat are “intrigued” by Koby Brea, who played his fifth and final season of college basketball at the University of Kentucky.

Some see Brea as a second-round prospect.

“In the world of late round prospects, the HEAT are intrigued by Kobe Brea of Kentucky,” Sylvander wrote via Discord. “Some consider him the best shooter in the draft.”

But that’s not all of the important news Sylvander had to report. He also shared that the Heat were in attendance for a Los Angeles workout in which some other prospects in this year’s draft class showed off their games.

“Also, the HEAT were present for a pre draft workout in Los Angeles that included prospects Cedric Coward, Nique Clifford, and Stefan Todorovic,” he wrote.

One simply has to take a gander at Brea’s 3-point percentage in each of his last two collegiate seasons to understand why some people believe him to be the best shooter in his class.

In the 2023-24 season playing for the University of Dayton, he ranked tops in the nation in 3-point percentage with an unbelievable 49.8 mark. Brea shot the 3-point ball at such a great clip on relatively high volume, as he averaged 6.1 3s attempted per contest that season with the Flyers.

Brea then carried over his red-shot shooting from deep in his last season as a Flyer into his lone season with the Wildcats, as he once again scored the ball from 3-point range with a blend of efficiency and volume. He led the SEC with a 43.5 percent 3-point clip on just under six tries per game.

With how much of a staple the 3-point shot is to some of the best offenses in the NBA today, there’s certainly appeal for the Heat to take a strong look at Brea, though they may need to acquire a second-round pick if they want a chance to draft him in a more appropriate range.