- Updated: February 12, 2021
According to Five Reasons Sports, the Miami Heat are showing interest in Sacramento Kings forward Nemanja Bjelica, who is being eyed by the Philadelphia 76ers.
Bjelica, 32, is collecting 6.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game this season. However, he’s recently fallen out of the Kings’ rotation.
Last year, the veteran averaged a career-high 11.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest.
As for the Heat, they’re reportedly looking for a starting-caliber forward before the trade deadline. Bjelica fits the mold the Heat are searching for.
The team has struggled this season due to injuries and strict coronavirus protocols. Heat All-Star Jimmy Butler has missed numerous games.
The Heat hold an 11-14 record. They’re the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference.
