Report: Miami Heat interested in John Wall and Eric Gordon

With rumors of Tyler Herro possibly being traded to the Houston Rockets, the Miami Heat are reportedly interested in two members of that Rockets team: guards John Wall and Eric Gordon.

On the #Rockets, Tyler Herro front, Houston tried to get him at the trade deadline but the #Heat resisted. Eric Gordon and John Wall are names Miami is interested in, but they still love Herro too, so it would have to be a deal that helps their #NBA Finals chances to move him. — Evan Massey (@massey_evan) June 27, 2021

The Heat would have to include more than Herro in any deal for either Wall or Gordon due to the disparity in salaries.

Gordon is set to make $18.2 million next season and even more in each of the next two campaigns. Meanwhile, Wall’s massive contract will pay him $44.3 million next year, with a player option for the 2022-23 season of $47.4 million.

In contrast, Herro will only make $4.0 million next season, with a team option for the 2022-23 campaign of $5.7 million.

The Heat were obviously frustrated by their quick exit from this year’s postseason, especially in the wake of last season’s dramatic playoff surge that got them to the NBA Finals.

Either Wall or Gordon would be an upgrade from Herro, though Herro is only 21 and dealt with injuries this year after a solid rookie campaign last season.

There’s no timeline as to when any trade might take place if it happens at all. For now, the Heat and Rockets will continue to consider their options for next year’s respective rosters.