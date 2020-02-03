Report: Miami Heat Could Land Jrue Holiday If They Give Up Tyler Herro - Heat Nation

The Miami Heat have expressed interest in New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday, and they may try to get a deal done before this week’s trade deadline.

However, according to ESPN’s Zach Lowe, the Heat likely will not pull the trigger on a trade if the Pelicans require rookie Tyler Herro to be a part of the deal.

“Jrue Holiday is the belle of the ball,” Lowe recently wrote. “New Orleans is 4½ games out of the No. 8 spot, with four teams to jump. If the Pelicans can nab a haul for Holiday, they should. With Zion Williamson playing like a star, how many wins do the Pelicans lose if they downgrade from Holiday to a league-average shooting guard — say, Gary Harris? “Denver and Miami are among many teams who have expressed interest, sources say, and both offer clean on-court fits. It’s unclear if either can craft a realistic deal without roping in a third team. “Miami probably could if it included Tyler Herro, but that appears unlikely, sources say. The Heat also have to be careful adding salary that extends beyond 2021; Holiday has a $27.1 million player option for 2021-22.”

Holiday would be a fantastic addition to Miami’s potent starting unit. He’s currently averaging 19.7 points, 6.3 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game this season.

If he were to be added to the All-Star duo of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, the Heat would likely be considered serious title contenders this season.

That being said, it’s understandable why Miami is reluctant to part ways with Herro. The No. 13 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft has shown flashes of true star potential. His production is especially valuable because Miami will have him on his rookie deal for several seasons to come.

There’s no doubt that the Heat will look to improve their roster prior to the deadline.

However, don’t expect them to willingly part ways with their talented young core.