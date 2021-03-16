 Report: Miami Heat 'inclined to hold firm' and not add additional assets in offer for LaMarcus Aldridge - Heat Nation
The Miami Heat reportedly are holding their ground in trade talks surrounding San Antonio Spurs big man LaMarcus Aldridge.

The Heat reportedly have not included any additional assets in their deal after originally offering a package of Meyers Leonard, Avery Bradley and Moe Harkless.

It is possible that the Spurs are unable to find a trade partner for Aldridge and instead buy him out, but Miami will have a lot of competition for the seven-time All-Star if that were to happen.

The Spurs and Aldridge mutually agreed to part ways this season to allow Aldridge a chance to latch on with a contender.

This season, Aldridge is averaging 13.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 46.4 percent from the field and 36.0 percent from 3-point range.

The Heat are looking for a forward to pair with Bam Adebayo, but it appears that they won’t give up any of their valuable assets to secure Aldridge’s services.

