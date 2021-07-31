Report: Miami Heat have interest in Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart

According to a recent report, the Miami Heat are interested in Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart.

Multiple sources tell #5RSN and @AdamNBorai to monitor the name Marcus Smart on the trade market for the Miami Heat. The Heat have interest. @GregSylvander — Five Reasons Sports (@5ReasonsSports) July 31, 2021

Smart is a scrappy player. He is known best for his hustle plays and defensive intensity. His value goes far beyond what is seen in the box score.

It would presumably take a high price for any team to lure Smart away from Boston. He has been a key ingredient to the team’s formula in recent years.

In the 2020-21 season, Smart averaged 13.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. He made just 39.8 percent of his shots from the field, but he did shoot a reasonable 33.0 percent from beyond the arc. He has put a lot of effort into improving from long range.

His numbers don’t fly off the page, but he is undeniably a net positive. He could be a massive addition for a Heat team that is looking to get over the hump.

The Celtics have already made a plethora of moves since their season ended. Most notably, the team traded Kemba Walker to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Al Horford. If that’s any indication, the organization might not be opposed to making another splash.