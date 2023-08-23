Report: Heat have expressed interest in former Lakers sharpshooter

The Miami Heat have reportedly expressed interest in journeyman sharpshooter Svi Mykhailiuk.

The Miami HEAT have expressed interest in signing Ukrainian sharp shooter Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk per source. Move is largely contingent on expected need to replenish shooting by eventual departure of Duncan Robinson &/or Tyler Herro + Max Strus leaving to CLE. — Greg Sylvander (@GregSylvander) August 23, 2023

It appears as though the Heat are preparing themselves for the possible loss of some shooting as they look to complete a trade for Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard. Miami is reportedly ready to part ways with a package involving expiring contracts, a young player, multiple first-round picks, Tyler Herro going to a third team for assets and possibly more.

Mykhailiuk debuted in the NBA back in 2018 with the Los Angeles Lakers, the team that drafted him in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft.

He’s played for a total of six teams throughout his time in the league, with his best campaign arguably coming during the 2019-20 season with the Detroit Pistons.

Playing mainly as a small forward during that campaign, the Ukrainian averaged 9.0 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 22.6 minutes per game on 41.0 percent shooting from the field and 40.4 percent shooting from beyond the arc. He did all of that in 56 appearances (27 starts).

The 26-year-old has also played for the Toronto Raptors, Oklahoma City Thunder, Charlotte Hornets and New York Knicks. He’s played the Heat a total of six times in his career, putting up modest numbers of 2.0 points, 1.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game.

A few weeks ago, it was reported that Mykhailiuk had offers from the Boston Celtics and Panathinaikos, one of Europe’s most historic teams.

Panathinaikos has won six EuroLeague titles in its history, so perhaps a lead role on a team like that is enticing to Mykhailiuk. Only time will tell where the veteran winds up.

Miami is looking to make another deep playoff run this season after making it all the way to the NBA Finals last season, where it lost in five games to the Denver Nuggets.

It became clear throughout that postseason run that the team needed a top-tier scorer like Lillard to help. Although the Heat seem to be the only team pursuing Lillard at this point, talks with the Blazers have been unsuccessful so far.

Mykhailiuk is likely waiting to see what happens with that saga before deciding his next move.