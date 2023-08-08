- Pat Riley explains how Dwyane Wade was like Michael Jordan
- Shams Charania provides latest update on Damian Lillard-to-Miami Heat rumors
- Pat Riley on Dwyane Wade in 2006 NBA Finals: ‘The greatest player on the planet’
- Social media launches idea of Anthony Edwards joining Miami Heat after seeing him with Erik Spoelstra
- NBA exec explains why Christian Wood should hold off on signing with Lakers for team like Heat
- New York Giants WR recalls LeBron James practicing with his team during 2011 NBA lockout
- Report: Promising rookie spurns Miami Heat for team where he has better chance to make roster
- Udonis Haslem becomes owner of professional sports team in 1st huge post-NBA career move
- Report: Miami Heat signing former Los Angeles Lakers sharpshooter
- Marcus Morris appears to express interest in joining forces with Damian Lillard on Miami Heat
Shams Charania provides latest update on Damian Lillard-to-Miami Heat rumors
- Updated: August 8, 2023
The Damian Lillard trade saga is showing no signs of ending, with NBA insider Shams Charania reporting that very little has changed between the Miami Heat and Portland Trail Blazers.
Lillard requested a trade on July 1 but remains with the Blazers over a month later.
“As The Athletic reported last week, there still is no traction from the Portland Trail Blazers on a Lillard trade, and the All-NBA star’s mindset is steadfast toward desiring a trade only to the Miami Heat,” wrote Charania. “Ever since early July, sources involved in discussions who are unauthorized to speak on the matter said the Heat have been prepared to offer the Trail Blazers a package including three to four first-round picks — with Tyler Herro going to a third team for assets — expiring contracts, a young player such as Nikola Jović and potentially second-round picks and draft swaps.”
The Blazers don’t seem overly anxious to ship Lillard away. Although the Heat seemingly have more leverage than the Blazers in the situation, Portland has shown very little urgency in moving its franchise player, who wants to land specifically with Miami.
It’s a real possibility — and perhaps even a likelihood — that Miami’s offer is the best package Portland is going to get for Lillard. Since the veteran only wants to play for the Heat, any other team would be taking a major gamble by pursing him.
It’s worth noting, however, that Lillard may ultimately report to camp even if the Blazers don’t trade him.
The basketball world is entirely aware of the superstar’s value. The former lottery pick is one of the best shooters in NBA history, and last season, he averaged 32.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game.
He’d be a huge upgrade for a Heat team that needs help at the point guard position, and other teams around the NBA have reportedly already expressed concern over the idea of a Big 3 featuring Lillard, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.
After reaching the 2023 NBA Finals, the Heat may very well be one piece away from getting over the hump, and Lillard is the type of player folks in South Florida have been dreaming of for years.
There’s still plenty of time before the 2023-24 NBA campaign begins, but if the Blazers keep dragging their feet, the Heat may need to start envisioning two plans for the upcoming season: one with Lillard and one without.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login