Report: Miami Heat declined to sign Wesley Matthews, Tyler Johnson and Isaiah Thomas

According to a report, the Miami Heat had chances to sign some potentially impactful players during the offseason.

“According to a source, [Avery] Bradley would have been receptive to a Heat return this season — even after his trade to Houston last February — but Miami wasn’t interested,” wrote Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “The Heat also bypassed Wes (Wesley) Matthews, Tyler Johnson and Isaiah Thomas.”

It was previously reported that the Heat passed on the opportunity to reunite with Bradley. However, it was unknown that the team also passed on opportunities to link up with Matthews, Johnson and Thomas.

Of those three players, arguably the most intriguing addition for Miami would have been Thomas. The veteran was a superstar at one point during his career. He’s still looking to sign with an NBA team.

Thomas is a two-time All-Star. His best season came in the 2016-17 campaign. That season, he averaged 28.9 points and 5.9 assists per game on 46.3 percent shooting from the field and 37.9 percent shooting from deep.

The Heat are seemingly comfortable with the players they have on their roster today, and the team will hope to contend for a title in the 2021-22 season.