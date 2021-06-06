- Report: Miami Heat could target C.J. McCollum if they miss out on Damian Lillard
- Updated: June 6, 2021
The Miami Heat were recently reported as one of the teams that believes it can acquire Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard.
However, if the Heat can’t get Lillard, they reportedly could target Blazers guard C.J. McCollum.
“A Western Conference executive floated the idea of the [Los Angeles] Clippers trading Paul George this summer if the team failed to meet expectations,” wrote Jabari Young of CNBC. “Hence, a possible McCollum to the Clippers package. And if Miami can’t lure a Lillard deal, McCollum could be an option there, too.”
The Blazers got bounced by the Denver Nuggets in six games in the first round of the 2021 playoffs.
The loss, among other factors, led to Blazers head coach Terry Stotts parting ways with the franchise. In addition, numerous squads in top markets are reportedly eyeing the status of Lillard.
Of course, the Heat are considered one of the most appealing destinations in the league. However, the Heat also need to make some changes after getting swept by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the 2021 playoffs.
McCollum, 29, has played for the Blazers for this entire tenure in the NBA.
He put up a career-high 23.1 points and 4.7 assists per game this past regular season. During the 2021 postseason, McCollum collected 20.7 points, 6.0 boards and 4.3 dimes per contest.
