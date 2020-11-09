 Report: Miami Heat conducted 'private workout' with Duke star Vernon Carey Jr. - Heat Nation
Vernon Carey Jr. Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat reportedly conducted a “private workout” with Duke University star Vernon Carey Jr.

The Heat are allowed 10 pre-draft workouts, and they reportedly have been focusing on big men ahead of this year’s draft.

Carey Jr. played one season at Duke, appearing in 31 games and making 30 starts.

He was highly touted out of high school and had a solid season for the Blue Devils last year.

Carey Jr. averaged 17.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game.

He was named the 2019-20 Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Rookie of the Year. He was also named a 2019-20 First Team All-ACC player and a consensus All-American.

The 19-year-old shot 57.7 percent from the field and displayed a solid shooting touch on 3-point shots. He went 8-for-21 beyond the arc during his freshman season.

Carey Jr. could provide some depth to a Miami frontcourt that could lose Meyer Leonard in free agency this offseason.

The Heat will pick at No. 20 in the first round of the draft.

