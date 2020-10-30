Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard is indicating that other teams are expressing interest in signing him when the NBA’s free-agency period begins, though he didn’t rule out re-signing with the Heat.

“I know that there are other teams interested,” Leonard said. “Obviously, one of them is Miami, I believe. And there are other teams who are interested that are contenders, and that’s what’s exciting me is that I guess I’ve shown the league that I’m capable.”

The 28-year-old Leonard was acquired by the Heat last year and contributed modest numbers during his 51 regular-season games. For the 2019-20 campaign, his salary was $11.29 million, the final season of a four-year contract extension that he had signed with his former team, the Portland Trail Blazers, in 2016.

One of the uncertainties for all NBA teams, including the Heat, is what the league salary cap will be for next season, given the revenue losses from the coronavirus pandemic.

With regard to the Heat, their efforts to build on their Eastern Conference championship by improving the roster could mean that they end up being outbid by another team.

Leonard has indicated that the amount of the contract that he signs would only be one of the factors in his final decision.

At present, there’s no definitive starting date for next season and the short time frame between free agency and that start could compel Leonard to take the one-year deal. That would allow him to finish next season and broaden his appeal for the 2021 free-agent market.