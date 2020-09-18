Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra is one of the best coaches in the NBA.

Apparently, the Heat are paying Spoelstra a ton of money for every playoff and regular season win he earns.

Spoelstra, 49, is leading the Heat through a triumphant 2020 postseason run.

The Heat are 10-1 in the playoffs. They swept the Indiana Pacers in the first round. Then, they beat the league-best Milwaukee Bucks in five games in the second round.

Now, the Heat hold a 2-0 lead over the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.

On Thursday, the Heat stormed back from a 17-point deficit to win 106-101. Spoelstra played a big role in getting All-Star Bam Adebayo activated in the second half of Game 2 against the Celtics.

Over the course of his coaching career, Spoelstra has a 567-392 regular season record. He has two championships under his belt.