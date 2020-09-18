- The Insane Amount of Money Miami Heat Reward Erik Spoelstra After Every Single Win
- Updated: September 18, 2020
Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra is one of the best coaches in the NBA.
Apparently, the Heat are paying Spoelstra a ton of money for every playoff and regular season win he earns.
The Miami Heat rewards Erik Spoelstra with an extra $120,000 after each victory, whether it be the regular season or the Playoffs, per https://t.co/sEzpQyrmJT pic.twitter.com/tmdznTPCvk
— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) September 18, 2020
Spoelstra, 49, is leading the Heat through a triumphant 2020 postseason run.
The Heat are 10-1 in the playoffs. They swept the Indiana Pacers in the first round. Then, they beat the league-best Milwaukee Bucks in five games in the second round.
Now, the Heat hold a 2-0 lead over the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.
On Thursday, the Heat stormed back from a 17-point deficit to win 106-101. Spoelstra played a big role in getting All-Star Bam Adebayo activated in the second half of Game 2 against the Celtics.
Over the course of his coaching career, Spoelstra has a 567-392 regular season record. He has two championships under his belt.
