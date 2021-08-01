 Report: Miami Heat among teams interested in Nicolas Batum - Heat Nation
The Miami Heat reportedly are one of the teams interested in free agent forward Nicolas Batum.

While the Los Angeles Clippers would like to re-sign Batum, it is possible Miami could bring him into the fold with a better offer.

Batum appeared in 67 games for the Clippers during the 2020-21 season, making 38 starts.

He averaged 8.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 46.4 percent from the field and 40.4 percent from beyond the arc.

Batum would fit nicely in Miami with his ability to space the floor.

The Heat declined Andre Iguodala’s team option for next season, which certainly leaves the team with a hole at forward.

Batum, 32, is a name to keep an eye on as the Heat try and build a contending roster for the 2021-22 season.

