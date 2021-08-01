Report: Miami Heat among teams interested in Nicolas Batum

The Miami Heat reportedly are one of the teams interested in free agent forward Nicolas Batum.

While the Los Angeles Clippers would like to re-sign Batum, it is possible Miami could bring him into the fold with a better offer.

The Los Angeles Clippers are hoping to re-sign Nicolas Batum, but the free-agent forward also receiving interest from Miami, Golden State and Indiana, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 1, 2021

Batum appeared in 67 games for the Clippers during the 2020-21 season, making 38 starts.

He averaged 8.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 46.4 percent from the field and 40.4 percent from beyond the arc.

Batum would fit nicely in Miami with his ability to space the floor.

The Heat declined Andre Iguodala’s team option for next season, which certainly leaves the team with a hole at forward.

Batum, 32, is a name to keep an eye on as the Heat try and build a contending roster for the 2021-22 season.