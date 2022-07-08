Report: Markieff Morris has received interest from multiple contenders

Forward Markieff Morris reportedly is looking to sign with a contender that will give him a role in the 2022-23 season.

Morris spent the 2021-22 season with the Miami Heat, but he only appeared in 17 games due to injury. His season was derailed after he was shoved by Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic and suffered a neck injury.

Source: I’m told UFA Forward, Markieff Morris is aiming to sign with a contender this upcoming season and have a role. He’s garnered interest from multiple teams that fit the bill. — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) July 7, 2022

Morris played 17.5 minutes per game for the Heat last season, and he averaged 7.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 47.4 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc.

A proven veteran, Morris certainly could help a contending team that needs forward depth. Morris played for the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2019-20 season and helped them win an NBA title in the league’s Orlando, Fla. bubble.

In his career, Morris has played for the Lakers, Heat, Phoenix Suns, Washington Wizards, Detroit Pistons and Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Heat may not be a spot for Morris to sign, as the team has already locked up depth players like Victor Oladipo and Caleb Martin for the 2022-23 season. While the team could use Morris as a depth player, it may not be able to guarantee him the role he wants in the rotation.

Morris was the No. 13 pick in the 2011 NBA Draft by Phoenix. For his career, he has averaged 10.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 44.6 percent from the field and 34.1 percent from beyond the arc.

He should latch on with a contender at some point this offseason since he has interest from multiple teams.