 Report: Restricted free agent Caleb Martin returning to Miami Heat on 3-year deal - Heat Nation
Home / Team News / Report: Restricted free agent Caleb Martin returning to Miami Heat on 3-year deal

Report: Restricted free agent Caleb Martin returning to Miami Heat on 3-year deal

Caleb Martin David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

In a rather exciting move, the Miami Heat have reportedly decided to re-sign Caleb Martin on a three-year deal.

The 2021-22 NBA season was Martin’s first with Miami, and he took full advantage of the opportunity.

He played in 60 games during the regular season, averaging 9.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.

While Martin, 26, may not be a future star in the league, he certainly fills an important role as a rotational player on the Heat roster. He’s got solid size and proven to be a selfless player throughout his career.

With the Heat making sure that Martin is in Miami for the foreseeable future, it will be interesting to see how his role on the team evolves going forward.

Surely, both sides are really happy to have this deal done so Martin can remain a part of the Heat family in South Florida for many years to come.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login