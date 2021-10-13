Report: Kyle Lowry had interest in joining 76ers to be 'connective tissue' between Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons - Heat Nation

According to a report, Miami Heat newcomer Kyle Lowry had an interest in joining the Philadelphia 76ers over the offseason to be the “ball-handling connective tissue” between Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.

“Once Philadelphia could not land a draft-week swap to acquire Kyle Lowry, for example, it became highly unlikely the veteran point guard would choose the Sixers in free agency, being that he could have only joined Philadelphia by way of a sign-and-trade for Simmons, and Lowry had an interest in being the ball-handling connective tissue between Simmons and Embiid, sources said,” wrote Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report.

Ultimately, Lowry did not land with the Sixers. Instead, he’ll spend his next few years with the Heat.

If the circumstances had been different, perhaps Lowry would have ended up with Philadelphia. The Heat are certainly glad that things worked out the way they did, as the team’s addition of the six-time All-Star is expected to be one of the most impactful moves of the offseason.

The Sixers, of course, have had a wild few months with Simmons. After it seemed like the point guard’s time with the organization was essentially over, the star changed his mind and is now seemingly in the process of returning to the team.

Philadelphia and Miami figure to be two of the better teams in the Eastern Conference in the upcoming season, and it’ll be very interesting to see how the two squads fare against each other throughout the year.