Report: Kyle Lowry could miss rest of series vs. Philadelphia 76ers

On Tuesday, it was announced that star point guard Kyle Lowry would unfortunately have to miss the Miami Heat’s pivotal Game 5 versus the Philadelphia 76ers.

Lowry has been dealing with a hamstring injury as of late and already missed multiple playoff games as a result. According to an update on the matter, Lowry may be forced to miss more than just Game 5. In fact, he could be out for the remainder of the second-round series against the Sixers.

“But the belief is he may now be forced to miss the second-round rest of the series as the Heat takes a cautious approach with the injury, according to a league source,” Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reported.

It’s a tough blow for the Heat and could end up having a major impact on the remaining games in the series.

The Heat took a commanding lead in the series after winning the first two games at home. However, they got trounced in the third and fourth games while Lowry tried to battle through the injury.

Perhaps, the team will revert back to the flow it had in the first two games of the series. However, that will certainly be harder to achieve now that Sixers superstar Joel Embiid is back in the rotation.

The scariest aspect of Embiid being in the lineup is that he is likely only getting healthier with each passing day.

Now, the Heat are going to have to overcome the loss of Lowry and get a win if they want to feel good about their chances in the series. If they lose Game 5 and go down 3-2, things are going to get really tense in South Florida.