Report: Kyle Guy will be a ‘prime candidate’ to sign a 2-way deal once his stint with the Miami Heat ends

Kyle Guy has made the most of his time with the Miami Heat this season, and he’s starting to get noticed as a result.

One former NBA executive thinks the 24-year-old will be a “prime candidate” to sign a two-way deal once his current stint with the Heat comes to an end.

“Kyle Guy played the last two years on a two-way in Sacramento and will be a prime candidate to sign another one once his stint with the Heat ends,” wrote John Hollinger of The Athletic.

Guy has appeared in six games for the Heat. He has entered as a reserve in all of them.

Over his first four contests, the youngster averaged 11.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He knocked down 54.8 percent of his shots from the field and a whopping 50.0 percent of his shots from 3-point land.

He hasn’t gotten as much playing time in his last couple of appearances, so his overall averages have dipped as a result.

Arguably Guy’s best game with the Heat so far came in his debut for the team. In his first game with Miami, he went for 17 points, four rebounds and four assists while shooting 6-for-8 from the field and 4-for-6 from deep. He also added three steals on the defensive end.

The former second-round pick would surely love to have another big performance like that one before his current deal with Miami comes to an end. Guy signed a second 10-day contract with the Heat earlier this week.

It’ll be interesting to see what the future holds for him.