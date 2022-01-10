- Report: Miami Heat make big decision regarding Kyle Guy’s future with team
Report: Miami Heat make big decision regarding Kyle Guy’s future with team
- Updated: January 10, 2022
The Miami Heat will be signing Kyle Guy to another 10-day hardship deal after the guard’s strong performance so far with the team.
The Miami Heat are planning to sign guard Kyle Guy to a second 10-day hardship deal, sources tell ESPN. Guy has averaged nearly 10 points on 45 percent three-point shooting in five games.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 10, 2022
Guy has averaged 9.8 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game for the Heat so far this season in five games. He is in his third season in the NBA after being drafted in the second round in 2019.
Guy finished with 17 points in his first game with Miami against the Houston Rockets. He added three steals, four assists and four rebounds in that game.
Miami has been depleted by injuries and players entering health and safety protocols this season. The Heat have fared well despite their roster struggles, winning seven of their past 10 games.
Miami picked up a huge 123-100 win over the Phoenix Suns on Saturday. The Heat have two games in a row against the Atlanta Hawks ahead on the schedule with the first matchup on Wednesday.
