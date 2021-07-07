Report: Knicks, Spurs, Mavs and Heat linked to Kelly Oubre Jr.

The New York Knicks, San Antonio Spurs, Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat will consider signing forward Kelly Oubre Jr.

Kelly Oubre could seek a long-term deal that pays him upwards of $20M annually, per @wcgoldberg "Teams such as the New York Knicks, San Antonio Spurs, Mavericks and Miami Heat can create the requisite cap space and will consider signing Oubre, according to multiple reports." pic.twitter.com/tQQkTMNA4h — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) July 7, 2021

Oubre, 25, played for the Golden State Warriors during the 2020-21 season.

The veteran collected 15.4 points, 6.0 boards and 1.3 assists per game in his first season with the Warriors. He started in 50 contest with the Warriors, who narrowly missed the playoffs this year.

There are doubts Oubre will return to Golden State next season. In fact, he is coveted by other teams. Furthermore, the journeyman’s camp is reportedly confident he will net a ton of money in the offseason.

The Heat got swept in the first round of the 2021 playoffs by the Milwaukee Bucks, who are now taking on the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals.

The Heat, who have previously been linked to Oubre, are expected to revamp the roster before the start of next season.