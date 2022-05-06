Report: Joel Embiid is ‘dying’ to play in Game 3 vs. Miami Heat

With just hours to go before the Miami Heat take the court against the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 3 of their playoff series, reports are indicating that superstar big man Joel Embiid could be good to go for what is essentially a must-win game for his side.

Embiid suffered a head injury in the final game of his team’s previous playoff series, and he has missed the first two games as a result.

Though there initially was doubt about whether Embiid would be able to play in Game 3, the big man has since cleared concussion protocols. It is now looking more and more likely that he will be able to play.

The big man is reportedly desperate to play.

Source says Joel is pushing and doing everything he can to play tonight I'm told Joel is "dying to play"

Without Embiid, the Sixers have seemed lost against the Heat in Games 1 and 2. They lost Game 1 by 14 points and Game 2 by 16 points. Though Embiid may not be able to make up the difference on his own, his addition to the Sixers’ lineup certainly wouldn’t hurt.

The Cameroonian national had a remarkable regular season, averaging 30.6 points, 11.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.1 steals per game. He’s been in the MVP conversation for basically the entire year.

He was similarly impressive in his team’s first-round victory over the Toronto Raptors.

As Game 3 nears, the questions regarding how effective he would be despite his orbital fracture remain.

If Embiid manages to return for Game 3, it will certainly mark one of the more impressive returns from injury in recent memory. If he can contribute to a Sixers win in Game 3, that return would be all that more impressive.