Report: Joel Embiid clears concussion protocols, is doing ‘everything possible’ to play in Game 3 vs. Miami Heat
- Updated: May 6, 2022
The Miami Heat are looking to go up 3-0 in their second-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Miami might face a hurdle in doing so, however, as the Sixers could reportedly get back All-Star center Joel Embiid. He has cleared concussion protocols but is still dealing with a couple of injuries.
76ers All-NBA star Joel Embiid has cleared concussion protocols. Dealing with orbital fracture and a torn ligament in thumb, Embiid is doing everything possible to be available to play in Game 3 tonight vs. Miami.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 6, 2022
Embiid has missed two straight games after sustaining a concussion and fractured orbital bone in Philadelphia’s series-clinching win over the Toronto Raptors in the first round of the playoffs. He has been dealing with a torn ligament in his thumb since Game 3 of that series.
The Heat have taken advantage of his absence, winning two straight against the Sixers by an average margin of 15.0 points per game.
Miami is dealing with some injury concerns of its own. Starting point guard Kyle Lowry, who has missed the Heat’s last four contests, is listed as questionable for Game 3.
