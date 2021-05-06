It appears that free agent Joe Johnson is interested in the Miami Heat.

Moreover, he likes veteran Jimmy Butler’s leadership style and the team’s ability to conquer younger matchups.

“The belief by those in Johnson’s circle is that he is intrigued by the Heat, the veterans they have and their ability against younger and less-experienced teams in the playoffs,” wrote Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of BallySports.com. “Johnson is believed to like Jimmy Butler’s role with the team as a hard-nosed veteran.”

Johnson hasn’t played in the NBA since the 2017-18 campaign, when he was a member of the Houston Rockets.

However, the 39-year-old has been active in the gym and other tournaments across the country. The Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks and Utah Jazz reportedly have their eye on the journeyman.

Of course, Johnson played on the Heat during the 2015-16 season. He is acquainted with the franchise’s culture and coaching staff.

Butler, 31, has thrived with the Heat since he arrived in 2019. The five-time All-Star led the team to the NBA Finals last year and heroically spearheaded a couple wins against the Los Angeles Lakers in the title round.

With the Heat being noncommittal on the status of newcomer Victor Oladipo, they could certainly find need and space for Johnson in their rotation. The team holds a 35-31 record this season.