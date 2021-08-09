Report: Jimmy Butler played major role in Kyle Lowry’s decision to sign with Miami Heat over Dallas Mavericks

The Miami Heat recently acquired star guard Kyle Lowry from the Toronto Raptors in a sign-and-trade deal.

Given Lowry’s proven track record in the league, many teams were interested in signing the 35-year-old this offseason.

An old rival of the Heat, the Dallas Mavericks, reportedly finished behind Miami in the race for Lowry. Lowry apparently preferred to play with Heat superstar Jimmy Butler, whom he is close friends with.

“We’re told Dallas finished second behind the Heat for Lowry; he was intrigued by the Mavericks, who were willing to meet his price tag, but he preferred playing with Butler in Miami,” wrote Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

Having players like Butler on the roster is not only great for what they bring to the court, but also for situations like this one. Knowing that others want to play with Butler makes it easier for the Heat to upgrade their roster.

Last season, Lowry averaged 17.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game while shooting 43.6 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from beyond the arc.

The Heat will be hoping that the addition of Lowry will propel them back to the NBA Finals. Last season, the Heat were swept in the first round of the postseason by the eventual champion Milwaukee Bucks.