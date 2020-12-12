The Miami Heat and James Harden reportedly are showing mutual interest in each other.

Harden has reportedly requested a trade from the Houston Rockets and Miami is one of his preferred destinations.

According to the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson, the Heat do in fact have interest in trading for Harden.

“Houston Rockets All NBA guard James Harden’s interest in the Miami Heat as one of the teams that would appeal to him if he’s traded is mutual, according to a source briefed on the situation,” Jackson wrote. “Harden has requested a trade and has included the Heat – along with Brooklyn and Philadelphia – as teams that would appeal to him, as Five Reasons Sports Network and subsequently The Athletic reported. “The Heat would have interest in Harden if the Rockets decide to trade him, according to the source. At this point, Houston has displayed no particular interest in granting his trade request.”

The Heat have pieces that could help them get Harden, including Duncan Robinson, Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn, but the Rockets don’t seem to be in a rush to trade their superstar guard.

The Heat are coming off a trip to the NBA Finals last season. If the franchise views Harden as the missing piece to a title, it is quite possible Miami could make a major offer to bring him in.