Report: It will get ‘uncomfortable’ if Blazers try to trade Damian Lillard to team other than Heat

Just because Damian Lillard wants to be traded to the Miami Heat doesn’t mean he will be, with the Portland Trail Blazers reportedly in danger of creating an “uncomfortable” situation if they explore and follow through on other possibilities, per ESPN.

Lillard finally requested a trade out of Portland over the weekend, putting the ball in motion for him to be moved. The Heat were front and center as soon as the rumors started, a situation only heightened after Lillard declared Miami as his preferred destination.

The situation started to get dicey when it was reported that the Trail Blazers might want something more or better in return than what the Heat are willing to give. Miami’s package reportedly centers around Tyler Herro — who may need to land somewhere else since the Blazers don’t seem very high on him — and does not include Caleb Martin, whose availability could be a “real sticking point” in the trade talks.

Lillard’s naming of the Heat reportedly may scare off other teams from approaching the Trail Blazers about a deal, which could leave Portland with very little leverage to get what it wants. The sides could be working on a three-team trade to make sure everyone gets a satisfactory deal, with the Brooklyn Nets often reported as a possible conduit.

The waiting game and negotiations have forced the Heat’s offseason moves into a standstill, with their point guard spot in a precarious position. With Gabe Vincent off to the Los Angeles Lakers as a free agent, Miami lacks options at the position given the current state of the roster.

Lillard’s desire to join the Heat reportedly revolves around his respect for Jimmy Butler, friendship with Bam Adebayo and a chance to realistically compete for his first NBA championship. The thought of that Big 3 has reportedly already sparked fear among Eastern Conference foes.

The 32-year-old hasn’t said whether there is another NBA team out there that can satisfy him, and no one really can predict how Lillard, the Heat or Trail Blazers will respond if things don’t go his way.