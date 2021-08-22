- Report: Indiana Pacers expected to sign Miami Heat’s Summer League star
- Precious Achiuwa offers amazing parting gesture to show love to city of Miami
- C.J. McCollum expresses annoyance with how Miami Heat handled Kendrick Nunn’s free agency
- Report: Miami Heat release entire schedule for 2021-22 season
- Meyers Leonard shares emotional Instagram post regarding his recent involvement in Jewish community
- Report: Miami Heat announce they will require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19
- Report: Victor Oladipo ‘healing beautifully’ from quad surgery, could be cleared by November
- Report: Ray Allen to embark on exciting new career path
- Jimmy Butler hung phone up on agent when told he landed on All-NBA team
- Jimmy Butler’s agent explains how star stunned him 8 minutes into first meeting with Miami Heat
Report: Indiana Pacers expected to sign Miami Heat’s Summer League star
- Updated: August 22, 2021
Guard DeJon Jarreau, who played with the Miami Heat during recent Summer League action, is expected to sign a two-way contract with the Indiana Pacers.
Scott Agness of Fieldhouse Files noted the expected signing.
Jarreau, who went undrafted in last month’s draft, was one of the key players during his time at the University of Houston.
“The Pacers plan to add DeJon Jarreau on a two-way contract, a league source told Fieldhouse Files,” wrote Agness.
“Jarreau, a 6-foot-5 guard, was the Defensive Player of the Year last season in the American Athletic Conference, and then was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Midwest Regional. The Houston Cougars reached the Final Four and fell to Baylor University, who won it all.”
In five games in the Summer League for the Heat squad, Jarreau averaged 11.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game.
Jarreau possibly sees more opportunity with the Pacers after the Heat acquired Kyle Lowry and re-signed Victor Oladipo this offseason.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login