Guard DeJon Jarreau, who played with the Miami Heat during recent Summer League action, is expected to sign a two-way contract with the Indiana Pacers.

Scott Agness of Fieldhouse Files noted the expected signing.

Jarreau, who went undrafted in last month’s draft, was one of the key players during his time at the University of Houston.

“The Pacers plan to add DeJon Jarreau on a two-way contract, a league source told Fieldhouse Files,” wrote Agness. “Jarreau, a 6-foot-5 guard, was the Defensive Player of the Year last season in the American Athletic Conference, and then was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Midwest Regional. The Houston Cougars reached the Final Four and fell to Baylor University, who won it all.”

In five games in the Summer League for the Heat squad, Jarreau averaged 11.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

Jarreau possibly sees more opportunity with the Pacers after the Heat acquired Kyle Lowry and re-signed Victor Oladipo this offseason.