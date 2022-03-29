After a fairly rough start to the 2021-22 season, the Boston Celtics have come alive as of late. Their poor start left many wondering whether or not the team was going to break up its star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Given the Celtics’ recent success, it seems like the duo will remain intact for a while, but things can always change.

According to a report, the Miami Heat were described by people around the NBA as “hopeful” suitors for Brown when the Celtics were struggling.

“The Celtics had no intentions of exploring that scenario before this February’s deadline, but conversations increased around the league—and among people close to both players—about the likelihood of Boston revisiting that outcome this offseason,” wrote Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer regarding the possibility of the duo being broken up. “Losing can spark wandering eyes. If Philadelphia had not been able to unload Ben Simmons, Brown would have been near the top of the [Philadelphia] Sixers’ wish list. Atlanta and Miami were often mentioned by league figures as hopeful Brown suitors, too.”

The Heat dealing for Brown would definitely be an interesting move. He’d undoubtedly fit in well with the team’s star trio of Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

So far this season, Brown has averaged 23.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the field and 35.0 percent from deep. He’s blossomed into a very solid player since being selected with the third overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.

The 25-year-old was named an All-Star for the first time in his career last season, but he was unable to make it back to the event during the 2021-22 campaign.

Given his abilities and the way he’s developed over the past couple of seasons, it stands to reason that the Celtics would demand a massive package in exchange for Brown.

If the Heat were to eventually make a serious push to trade for him, it seems possible that Tyler Herro’s name would be mentioned in talks. Earlier in March, it was reported that the Heat would trade the University of Kentucky product for a chance to land the “right superior talent.”

Only time will tell if Brown lands in Miami at some point. For now, Brown is certainly focused more on helping the Celtics win this season’s NBA title.