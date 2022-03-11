The Miami Heat have been one of the best teams in the NBA this season, and a big part of that is because Tyler Herro is in the midst of a breakout campaign in his third NBA season.

Despite that, Miami would be open to moving Herro for a chance to land the “right superior talent,” according to Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer.

Fischer explained that the Heat may be willing to move Herro in order to bring in another star to play alongside Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

“These are good problems for a front office to face, yet some NBA figures familiar with Miami have also suggested Herro could be the odd man out if the Heat see an opportunity to land another superstar alongside their starry veteran trio,” Fischer wrote. “Miami has long been mentioned as a hopeful suitor for both Jaylen Brown and Bradley Beal, although each appears situated in Boston and Washington for the foreseeable future. “Miami has clearly come to highly value Herro and was resistant to moving him to Toronto for Lowry last year, sources said. Yet league insiders maintain the Heat would sacrifice Herro’s promising ceiling for a chance to land the right superior talent. ‘“We all know Miami goes big-fish hunting,’ one general manager told B/R.”

The Heat may decide to chase another star, but it would be hard to part ways with Herro given how impressive he’s been in the 2021-22 campaign.

Herro is averaging a career-high 20.7 points per game while shooting 44.0 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from beyond the arc. He is also putting up 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game this season.

The University of Kentucky product has been one of the team’s most consistent scoring options this season, and his willingness to thrive in a bench role has helped Miami take the next step as an Eastern Conference contender.

Herro is eligible for an extension following this season, and it will be interesting to see how Miami approaches contract talks with its rising star. While the team may try to land another superstar, it’s hard to see Miami breaking up this core if it makes a deep run in the playoffs.

The Heat head into Friday’s action with a 44-23 record and hold a two-game lead over the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference.